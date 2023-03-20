ASUS ProArt Mouse priced at Rs. 8,499 on launch in India
All you need to know about the newly launched ASUS ProArt Mouse in India. (ASUS)
ASUS today announced the launch of the best-in-class MD300 ASUS ProArt Mouse. (ASUS)
The ProArt Mouse is the first mouse that features ASUS Dial, which empowers creators to make quick and precise settings adjustments within seconds. (ASUS)
Then there is the ASUS Dial, which scrolls through 100 lines per revolution and lasts 5X longer than traditional mouse scrolls. (ASUS)
ASUS has further expanded its accessories line with two new bags, the ASUS Vantage Briefcase 15.6 and the EOS 2 Shoulder bag. (ASUS)
The premium ASUS ProArt Mouse featuring quality components comes equipped with three buttons having professional-grade switches that provide tactile mouse clicks. (ASUS)
The ASUS ProArt Mouse offers fast, 1-minute charging for up to 8 hours of battery life and when fully charged, it can last up to 150 days. (ASUS)
ASUS ProArt Mouse will be available from March 20, 2023 at a price of Rs. 8,499. (ASUS)
The ASUS Vantage Briefcase 15.6 will be available from 20th March 2023 at a price of Rs. 20,990. (ASUS)
While the EOS 2 Shoulder bag will be available from 1st April 2023, with prices starting at Rs. 899. (ASUS)
The ASUS Vantage Briefcase 15.6 features a 1262D ballistic nylon interior and Nappa leather exterior. (ASUS)