ASUS unveils 5 Republic of Gamers and TUF family laptops
Today, ASUS expanded its ROG portfolio with the addition of five new laptops to the Republic of Gamers (ROG) and TUF Family. The lineup includes the Flow Z13 ACRONYM Edition, TUF A16 Advantage Edition, Zephyrus G16, and Strix G16/18.
Also, ASUS ROG also upgraded its Flow X/Z, TUF A15/17, TUF F15/F17, Zephyrus G14 and Strix G17 series to take the gaming experience to the next-level.
The new line-up presents casual gamers, gaming enthusiasts and professional gamers with an array of personalized options to choose from to match their style.
ROG TUF F15 Price: Rs. 1,15,990
ROG TUF A15 Price: Rs. 1,05,990
ROG TUF A17 Price: Rs. 1,34,990
ROG TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition Price: Rs. 1,39,990
ROG Strix G18 Price: Rs. 1,69,990
ROG Strix G16 Price: Rs. 1,44,990
ROG Strix G17 Price: Rs. 1,59,990
ROG Flow X13 Price: Rs. 1,74,990
ROG Flow Z13 Price: Rs. 2,09,990
ROG Flow Z13 ACRONYM Price: Rs. 284990
ROG Zephyrus G14 Price: Rs. 1,49,990
ROG Zephyrus G16 Price: Rs. 1,69,990
ROG XG Mobile – RTX 4090-16GB Price: Rs. 201,990