Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED launched as slimmest OLED Laptop; check specs, price
ASUS has unveiled its latest lineup of Zenbook and Vivobook laptops for the Indian market with its 15 newest models. USP? Thin and lightweight PCs. Check all details.
The pricing of the new PCs in the Zenbook and Vivobook series starts from Rs. 97990 and Rs. 47990, respectively.
One of the latest entrants is the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) has been launched as the slimmest OLED ultraportable laptop which is1 cm slim and weighs 1 Kg.
It packs a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD. Zenbook S13 OLED is priced at Rs. 104990.
Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404): It comes with an all-aluminium body, 360-degree hinge, a weight of 1.5kg, and features a 14-inch 2.8 90Hz ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen display.
It comes in two variants - Intel Core i7-1360P and i5-1340P CPU. It is priced at Rs. 109990.
Along with Zenbook, there are a couple of Vivobook-series laptops, including Vivobook S 15 OLED with a 15.6-inch 120Hz OLED display. It comes at a price of Rs. 85,990.
ASUS Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504) comes at starting price of Rs. 74990. It features a 15.6-inch display and is powered by Intel's latest 13th Gen processors and Iris Xe graphics.
ASUS Vivobook 16 (X1605): Powered by the 13th Gen i5-13500H CPU, the Vivobook 16 is 19.9mm thin and 1.8kg in weight. It is priced at Rs. 47990.
Along with the latest models, ASUS also refreshed older models.
These include – Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402), Vivobook S 14 Flip (TP3402), Vivobook 16 (X1605), Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505), Vivobook 15 (X1502), Vivobook Go 15 (E1504) and Vivobook Go 14 (E1404) with Intel 13th Gen CPUs.