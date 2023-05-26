Avoid these mistakes while making UPI payments or lose your money

Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 26, 2023
Be aware of scams and risks associated with UPI payments. Fraudsters may try to deceive you into sharing your UPI PIN.

Remember, your UPI PIN is for making payments, not receiving them. Stay vigilant and don't fall for deceptive tactics.

Use UPI PIN for Payments Only

Regularly update your UPI app and related software. Updates often include security enhancements to protect against threats.

Keep Your UPI App Updated

Neglecting updates can leave your transactions at risk. Stay protected by keeping your UPI app up to date

Importance of Updates

Exercise caution when sharing your UPI ID or QR code. Only provide this information to trusted individuals or entities.

Be Cautious When Sharing UPI Details

Sharing UPI details with suspicious sources can lead to unauthorised transactions or identity theft.  Protect yourself by being selective with sharing your UPI information

Risks of Sharing with Unknown Sources

Report any suspicious activity or unauthorised transactions immediately. Contact your bank or relevant authorities for assistance.

Reporting Suspicious Activity

Prioritise your financial security and take necessary steps. Ensure a safe and hassle-free UPI payment experience

