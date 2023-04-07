Awesome deal! Google Pixel 6a price crashes under Rs. 10000; buy it THIS way
Google Pixel 6a price has witnessed a new low. You can save a huge amount during this Flipkart sale.
Flipkart is again given you a chance to buy the Google Pixel 6a at an extremely low price!
This is because the e-commerce website has rolled out the Mobiles Bonanza sale offering the Google Pixel 6a with MASSIVE 31% off.
The Google Pixel 6a is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 29999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, which is Rs. 14000 lower than the MRP of Rs. 43999.
In addition to this, you can also avail of further discounts through bank offers such as Rs. 1000 off on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card Non-EMI Transactions.
Furthermore, you can receive an exchange discount of up to Rs. 28000 on your old smartphone, depending on its brand and condition.
It is important to note that this is the maximum discount that can be availed by fulfilling all the conditions.
By combining these discounts, you can easily purchase the Google Pixel 6a for under Rs. 10000.
However, it is recommended that customers check the available discount on their old smartphone first.
The Google Pixel 6a comes with the new Tensor chip and runs on Android 13 with the Material You theme from Google, and packs dual 12MP cameras.