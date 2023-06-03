Awesome deal! Samsung Galaxy S23 discount cuts rate down by big amount; pay just this much
Samsung Galaxy S23 is in the latest flagship series of Samsung smartphones and packs some of the best tech on the planet. Galaxy S23 series was launched in February, 2023.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 offers good looks, a smooth display, blazing fast performance, long life battery, and great cameras.
Now, on the Samsung Galaxy S23, we have found a great discount that is live on Amazon.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 discount is on the base 128GB variant. Its original price is Rs. 89999 on Amazon.
But now, you can grab it with a heavy discount on Amazon courtesy this fantastic deal.
Most importantly, Amazon is offering a massive initial discount of 17 percent, which cuts down the price to just Rs. 74998.
Then there is an exchange deal and bank offers, which can further reduce the price by a big amount.
Samsung Galaxy S23 exchange deal is worth up to Rs. 30500. How much of this you will get will depend on the condition of the phone that you exchange.
Samsung Galaxy S23 bank offers include a flat Rs. 5000 off on HDFC Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions.
You can also opt for a 7.5% instant discount up to Rs. 2000 on HSBC Credit Card transactions.