Awesome deal! Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price plunges to 57119; plus Amazon FREEBIES
Samsung has come with a rare limited-time deal for the premium Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. This is your chance to snag this high-end flagship phone with a significant discount!
First of all, do note that this rare offer ends by the end of the day! That means you need to hurry if Galaxy S23 Ultra is on your shopping list.
A combination of amazing offers and exchange deal that will let you grab the Galaxy S23 Ultra at a very cheap rate.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes at a retail price of Rs. 149999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.
However, Samsung’s latest enticing deal is offering it with a whopping discount of Rs. 25000. That means you will be able to get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra priced at just Rs. 124999.
Apart from this, the Samsung deal works with trade-in credit. Samsung promises to offer a whopping discount of Rs. 59880 for your old smartphone depending on the brand and its condition.
This trade-in deal will help you to grab the smartphone at just Rs. 65119.
Plus, Rs. 8000 instant discount on HDFC bank credit and debit cards.
The collective discount can bring down the price to just Rs. 57119.
However, you should check the available value of your old smartphone first. That means, you may or may not achieve the full value of the trade-in offer.
What else? You will get a free Smart View Wallet Case with smartphone worth Rs. 4499