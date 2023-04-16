Awesome! iPhone 12 price cut to just 22749 from 59900 during Flipkart Sale

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 16, 2023
Photo Credit: Unsplash

During the Summer Saver Days Flipkart sale, iPhone 12 price has plunged to just Rs. 22749 on Flipkart. Check out this deal.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

If you are in the market for a premium 5G-enabled smartphone, then this Apple iPhone 12 deal is for you. 

Buy here
Photo Credit: Unsplash

It features an A14 Bionic chipset, a dual 12MP camera, and other impressive attributes that make it an excellent choice. 

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Usually, the iPhone 12 is priced at Rs. 59900 according to Flipkart listing, but it is presently available for as low as Rs. 22749 due to a limited-time offer.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Through the initial discount, Flipkart is offering the iPhone 12 for Rs. 53999. 

Product Page
Photo Credit: Pixabay

You can further reduce this amount by availing certain bank offers, such as Rs. 2000 off on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

This would bring down the price of the iPhone 12 to Rs. 51999.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

On top of these, you can exchange an old smartphone to get the iPhone 12 for as little as Rs. 22749, thanks to a massive exchange deal worth up to Rs. 29250. 

Photo Credit: Unsplash

However, the final price will depend on the resale value of the traded-in device. Therefore, it is advisable to check the current value of your old phone on Flipkart before purchasing the iPhone 12.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

If you are planning to get iPhone 12, you need to hurry as the sale is about to end on April 17.

Check More