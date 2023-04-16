Awesome! iPhone 12 price cut to just 22749 from 59900 during Flipkart Sale
Photo Credit: Unsplash
During the Summer Saver Days Flipkart sale, iPhone 12 price has plunged to just Rs. 22749 on Flipkart. Check out this deal.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Buy here
If you are in the market for a premium 5G-enabled smartphone, then this Apple iPhone 12 deal is for you.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
It features an A14 Bionic chipset, a dual 12MP camera, and other impressive attributes that make it an excellent choice.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Usually, the iPhone 12 is priced at Rs. 59900 according to Flipkart listing, but it is presently available for as low as Rs. 22749 due to a limited-time offer.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Product Page
Through the initial discount, Flipkart is offering the iPhone 12 for Rs. 53999.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
You can further reduce this amount by availing certain bank offers, such as Rs. 2000 off on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
This would bring down the price of the iPhone 12 to Rs. 51999.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
On top of these, you can exchange an old smartphone to get the iPhone 12 for as little as Rs. 22749, thanks to a massive exchange deal worth up to Rs. 29250.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
However, the final price will depend on the resale value of the traded-in device. Therefore, it is advisable to check the current value of your old phone on Flipkart before purchasing the iPhone 12.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Check More
If you are planning to get iPhone 12, you need to hurry as the sale is about to end on April 17.