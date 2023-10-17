Awesome price cut! iQOO Z6 44W price cut to just 12499 from 19999
You can make your new year ‘happy’ today by purchasing an iQOO Z6 44W premium smartphone at a massive discount on Amazon. (Amazon)
This budget smartphone iQOO Z6 44W is now even more affordable and available for only Rs. 12499 this way. (Amazon)
Amazon is offering a 30% flat discount on iQOO Z6 44W making it available for Rs. 13999 against its original price of Rs. 19999. There is more. (Amazon)
Amazon also provides a few bank offers which can further lower the price of the premium smartphone. (Amazon)
A flat Rs. 1500 instant discount on HDFC Bank Card is available, which will make it available at Rs. 12499. Else, 5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. (Ht)
You can further lower the price of the smartphone with an exchange offer of up to Rs. 12900. The value of the exchange will depend on the device you are trading in. This will surely let you save a massive amount while exchanging your old smartphone. (HT)
iQOO Z6 44W smartphone comes with a 50MP rear camera that has a variety of smart AI camera features. (HT)
The iQOO Z6 44W smartphone also comes with the FHD+ AMOLED display. (Amazon)
The premium smartphone has the Snapdragon 680 and it comes with an octa-core architecture design that adopts the new 6nm process. (Ht)
The iQOO Z6 44W on offer has 4GB of RAM and an internal storage of 128GB. The smartphone is available in the different colour variations of Lumina Blue, Raven Black, Mystic Night, and Staller Green. (ht)