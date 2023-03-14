Awesome offer! Buy Samsung Galaxy M33 for just Rs. 1999, Save a whopping Rs. 23000
Amazon is offering a cool deal on Samsung Galaxy M33, bringing its price down to Rs. 1999. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is originally priced at Rs. 24999 but it can be purchased under Rs. 2000 on Amazon today. (Amazon)
The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is available on Amazon at a discount of 28 percent. The smartphone is available in the Mystique Green colour. (Amazon)
The phone is currently being sold at Rs. 17999 against its retail price of Rs. 24999, giving you an opportunity to directly save Rs. 7000 on the phone. (Amazon)
By availing the exchange offer you will be able to save another up to Rs. 16000 on the phone. All that you need is an old smartphone in good working condition. (Amazon)
With the help of the discount and the exchange offer the price of the phone can come down to just Rs. 1999. Do note, not every smartphone will allow you to get a discount of Rs. 16000, and it is reserved for only expensive models. (Amazon)
Amazon is offering bank offers too on the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. Today, you can take advantage of HSBC and Union Bank offers. (Amazon)
The best among them is the 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC cashback card credit card transactions with minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000. (Amazon)
The device sports a quad rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, 5MP ultra wide lens and 2MP each depth sensor and macro camera. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is powered by Exynos 1280 chipset. (Amazon)
The smartphone features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display and a 6000 mAh battery.
(Samsung)