Awesome! Samsung Galaxy A53 price cut to 8249 from 39990; you can get it THIS way
Samsung Galaxy A53 is now affordable after the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A54. Check out this deal.
Samsung Galaxy A53 has seen an impressive discount.
The Galaxy A53 5G comes at an MRP of Rs. 39990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, but there is a big discount on offer.
If you purchase the phone on Amazon, you can get an initial 16 percent discount, bringing the price down to Rs. 33499.
You can also go for the bank offers on HSBC credit cards.
To further reduce the cost of Samsung Galaxy A53, you can trade in your old smartphone, which can get you a discount of up to Rs. 25000.
However, specific trade-in conditions must be met to take advantage of this offer.
Assuming you qualify for the maximum discount, you can get the Galaxy A53 for just Rs. 8249 with card and exchange offers.
Keep in mind that the exchange value of your old phone will determine whether you receive the full discount or not.
What does it get at this price? 64MP Camera with OIS technology, 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz refresh rate.