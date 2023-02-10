Axis Bank warning: Beware of apps that steal money from account
Now, Axis Bank has warned of apps that steal money from accounts. "The threat of bank fraud is real, let's act now to prevent it," the bank said.
Here are some tips to make sure you do not lose your money while doing online banking transactions. Check these Axis Bank dos and don'ts.
Axis Bank employees never ask any KYC details/ OTP /Debit card PIN or CVV on call from their customers.
Don't share your KYC details like PAN details, Date of Birth with anyone on call.
Check authenticity of the mobile number; do not blindly trust your caller ID.
Do not fall prey to any mobile number change request, Axis bank employee never ask to update their mobile number.
Don't entertain Refund related calls/emails before checking the authenticity.
Always check the company's official website to get the call centre numbers.
Do not download Third-party applications like Any desk/ Team viewer/ Quick support.
If someone has fraudulently withdrawn money from your bank account, notify your bank immediately!!
Click here
To report fraud and block your Debit card / account please call Axis Bank customer service number 1860 419 5555 / 1860 500 5555 OR send us 'Hi' on WhatsApp on mobile number 70361655000.