Bagheera OTT release: Know when and where to watch Kannada superhero movie online

The film debuts on Netflix on November 21, 2024, marking its OTT release after a successful theatrical run.
Bagheera is the first Kannada movie to secure streaming rights with Netflix, broadening its digital presence.
Netflix will offer the film in multiple languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, making it accessible to a larger audience.
The movie had a competitive release during Diwali 2024, and despite facing major competition, it performed well at the box office.
Bagheera grossed Rs. 31 crore worldwide, with over Rs. 18 crore earned from the Indian market alone.
Viewers can now stream Bagheera on Netflix. The film had its theatrical release on October 31, 2024.
The plot follows Vedanth Prabhakar, who adopts the superhero persona of Bagheera to fight injustice in his village.
Directed by Dr. Suri and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, Bagheera features a strong ensemble cast, including Prakash Raj, Sudha Rani, and Rangayana Raghu.
