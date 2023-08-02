Bank of Baroda recruitment 2023 announced! Check details and 5 apps for bank exams
Know all about Bank of Baroda recruitment 2023 and the available vacancies along with 5 apps to help you clear the bank exam.
Bank of Baroda is accepting applications from young as well as retired bank officers for the position of Business Correspondent Supervisor.
The application form is available on the official website where the candidate must take a hard copy and the application to mentioned address.
The applicants will be judged based on their personal interview with a committee member headed by Regional Head. The last date to submit the application form is August 31.
Check out the top 5 apps to help you prepare for bank exams.
Pocket Aptitude: This app enables you to prepare for the aptitude section. It offers a number of practice questions and mock tests. It has different modes that enable you to practice from easy to tough questions.
BankersAdda: This app covers current affairs, aptitude and reasoning practice. It offers study materials and mock tests for bank exams like RBI, SBI, and more.
Testbook: This app enables learners to stay up to date with the latest exam pattern. It makes sure to prepare students for all types of questions and it helps them work on week topics.
Grade Up: This app covers a vast variety of exam preparation along with bank exams. From this app you can get access to notes, question banks, quizzes and more.
TopRankers: This offers exam preparation materials for bank exams such as RBI, IBPS PO, IBPS Clerk, SBI PO, and SBI Clerk. It provides live classes and video lectures for students to study easily.