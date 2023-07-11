Beat the slowdown, here are 6 steps to clear your iPhone cache
Photo Credit: Pexels
Your iPhone slowed down considerably? Are you not being able to clear the cache on your iPhone? Don’t know how? Don't worry, Here are 6 steps to clear iPhone cache and give its speed a boost.
Photo Credit: AP
Try these simple steps to clear Cache from your iPhone
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Access the Settings menu on your iPhone.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Locate and open the Safari app.
Photo Credit: Usplash
Within Safari, find the option called "Clear History and Website Data."
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Tap on it to initiate the clearing process.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Confirm your action when prompted.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Once confirmed, your browsing history, cookies, and related data will be cleared.
Please note that clearing your history and cookies in Safari will not affect any stored AutoFill information you may have
Click here
Also, remember to clear iPhone cache on a regular basis rather than doing it after the handset slows down. Do it on a weekly or fortnightly basis.