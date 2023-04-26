Best budget camera smartphones in 2023: Realme C55, Samsung Galaxy A04, more 

Hindustan Times
Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Apr 26, 2023
Here is the list of the best five excellent camera smartphones to buy on a budget. From Samsung Galaxy A04s, to Realme C55, check here for more details. 

The very first one on the list is Realme C55, it would cost you Rs. 10999 while you can buy it on realme.com and Flipkart and Amazon. 

The Realme C55 comes with a 64MP AI rear camera and an 8MP front camera which is perfect for the shutterbug in you. 

Another one in the list is Redmi 10A Sport, it is available on Redmi.in, Amazon and Flipkart. While it would cost you just Rs. 13999. 

The Smartphone sports a 13MP rear and a 5MP front camera to help click some amazing shots of your moments of love and joy. 

Next one on the list is Realme 10 which costs Rs.13999 for 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant, and is available on realme.com, Flipkart and Amazon. 

The Realme 10 has a 50MP Colour AI dual Camera and a 16MP In-display Selfie Camera that lets you capture stunning images. 

Moto e32 is the other one on the list which is available at Rs. 11999 for 4+64 GB storage variant available on Motorola.in, Amazon and Flipkart. 

This device comes with a 50MP rear and an 8MP front camera. 

Last one in the list is Samsung Galaxy A04s, priced at Rs. 15990. The device is available on Samsung.in official website, Amazon and Flipkart. 

This Samsung smartphone features unique camera capabilities, having a 50MP main camera and a 5MP front camera. 

