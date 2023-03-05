Best camera phones for Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Google Pixel 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more (HT Tech)

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Mar 05, 2023

Looking for a smartphone offering great camera performance? (HT Tech)

Good camera smartphones help you capture the best moments of your life. (HT Tech)

Check here

This Holi, get yourself a camera smartphone to store memories forever. (Unsplash)

From iPhone 14 Pro Max, Google Pixel 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra- Check the top picks here. (HT Tech)

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has a triple rear camera setup (48MP + 12MP + 12MP) along with a front camera of 12MP.  (HT Tech)

Buy here

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G offers amazing clicks with is 200MP + 10MP + 12MP + 10MP quad camera setup and a 12MP front camera.

Buy here

Google Pixel 7 Pro is equipped with triple rear camera setup of 50MP + 48MP + 12MP. The front camera is of 10.8MP.  (HT Tech)

Click here

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G comes with a 12MP dual rear camera setup with a front camera of 10MP. (HT Tech)

Click here

Vivo X80 Pro gets a quad camera setup with 50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP. It also gets a front camera of 32MP. (Flipkart)

Buy here

All these phones are premium smartphones and are priced between Rs. 70000 and Rs. 130000. (HT Tech)

Read more