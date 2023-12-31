Best camera smartphones to click pictures as you party into 2024! iPhone 15 Pro Max, Google Pixel 8 Pro, more
Today is new year's eve and you must be all set to party and keep doing so till you hit 2024! And if you are also gearing up to click memorable pictures through the year, just check out these best camera smartphones including iPhone 15 Pro Max and Google Pixel 8 Pro.
iPhone 15 Pro Max: It has a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor at the back and a new 5X telephoto lens.
The other cameras include a 12MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide shooter, which is powered by A17 Pro SoC under the hood.
Google Pixel 8 Pro: It features a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, 48MP ultrawide camera, and 48MP telephoto camera.
The camera has several AI features such as Audio Magic Eraser, Magic Editor, Video Boost, AI Noise Reduction, Zoom Enhance, and Best Take.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: It sports a 200MP primary shooter, a 10MP periscope telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom, another 10MP telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom.
Other cameras include a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 12MP selfie camera.
Xiaomi 13 Pro: It flaunts a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Leica wide lens, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide lens.
iQOO 11: It features a triple camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary camera, 13MP telephoto camera, and 8MP ultrawide sensor.