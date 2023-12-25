Best Christmas Games for Android and iPhone: Farm Snow, Christmas Cookie, and more

Published Dec 25, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels

Photo Credit: Farm Snow

Farm Snow - This city builder game is available on both Android and iPhone.

Photo Credit: Christmas Cookie

Christmas Cookie - This Candy Crush-like game has more than 2500 levels. Available on Android and iOS.

Photo Credit: Christmas Solitaire

Christmas Solitaire - This classic game of Solitaire with a Christmas twist is fun to play.

Photo Credit: Delicious - Christmas Carol

Delicious - Christmas Carol - This cooking-themed game can be played on both Android and iOS.

Photo Credit: Fruit Xmas

Fruited Xmas - This puzzle game with unlimited levels is great for casual entertainment.

Christmas Games: Toy Party - This casual game on Android and iOS features puzzles, mazes, dominoes, and more.

Photo Credit: Christmas game- The lost Santa

Christmas game- The lost Santa - This Android-exclusive escape room game is great for stimulating your mind.

Photo Credit: The Gift of the Magi

Christmas Stories: The Gift of the Magi - This hidden object game narrates an engaging tale.

Photo Credit: Noogra Nuts Seasons

Noogra Nuts Seasons - The family game has time-based challenges that can be played with cute characters.

