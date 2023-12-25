Best Christmas Games for Android and iPhone: Farm Snow, Christmas Cookie, and more
Photo Credit: Pexels
Best Christmas Games for Android and iPhone: From Farm Snow to Christmas Cookie, check the full list.
Photo Credit: Farm Snow
Farm Snow - This city builder game is available on both Android and iPhone.
Photo Credit: Christmas Cookie
Christmas Cookie - This Candy Crush-like game has more than 2500 levels. Available on Android and iOS.
Photo Credit: Christmas Solitaire
Christmas Solitaire - This classic game of Solitaire with a Christmas twist is fun to play.
Photo Credit: Delicious - Christmas Carol
Delicious - Christmas Carol - This cooking-themed game can be played on both Android and iOS.
Photo Credit: Fruit Xmas
Fruited Xmas - This puzzle game with unlimited levels is great for casual entertainment.
Christmas Games: Toy Party - This casual game on Android and iOS features puzzles, mazes, dominoes, and more.
Photo Credit: Christmas game- The lost Santa
Christmas game- The lost Santa - This Android-exclusive escape room game is great for stimulating your mind.
Photo Credit: The Gift of the Magi
Christmas Stories: The Gift of the Magi - This hidden object game narrates an engaging tale.
Photo Credit: Noogra Nuts Seasons
Noogra Nuts Seasons - The family game has time-based challenges that can be played with cute characters.