Best Free Software for Students: Save money with these essential tools
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Nov 10, 2023
Looking to save money on software without caring too much about fancy looks? Check out these awesome free tools for students!
No matter what you're studying, having an office package like Microsoft 365 is a must. But you don't have to break the bank. Microsoft 365 offers great free options for students.
Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides: For students, our top choice is Google Docs. It's simple to use and lets you create basic documents, spreadsheets, and presentations online.
LibreOffice: LibreOffice gives you six programs (Writer, Calc, Impress, Draw, Math, and Base) that cover everything from Word and PowerPoint to Excel and more!
Microsoft 365 Online: This version of Microsoft 365 includes Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook, OneNote, and Teams – all free and ready to use.
Polaris Office: Compatible with all Microsoft 365 file formats, Polaris Office also syncs easily with Google Drive, OneDrive, or Dropbox for on-the-go storage.
WPS Office: Another alternative to Microsoft 365, WPS meets your document, presentation, and spreadsheet needs. It has some ads, but it's super easy to use and works with all Microsoft file formats.
SoftMaker FreeOffice: True to its name, SoftMaker FreeOffice is a free alternative to Microsoft Office. It closely mimics the original, providing a word processor, plan maker, and presentation software – all compatible with Microsoft files.
Save money without compromising on productivity. Choose the best free software for students and excel in your academic endeavors.