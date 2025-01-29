 Top picks from HP, Lenovo, Dell & more. 

Best laptops under ₹40,000

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jan 29, 2025
- AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor  - 16 GB RAM  | 512 GB SSD - 15.6" Anti-glare display  - Windows 11

Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 3

- 12th gen Intel Core i3 processor - 8GB RAM |  512 GB SSD - 15.6 GB FHD Display - Windows 11

Dell Vostro 15 3520

- 12th-Gen Intel Core i3 processor - 8 GB RAM |  512 GB  SSD - 15.6-inch Anti-glare display - Backlit Keyboard 

HP Laptop 15s

-12th-Gen Intel Core i3 processor - 8 GB RAM |  512 GB  SSD - 15.60-inch FHD display -Fingerprint reader for security

ASUS Vivobook 14

- Intel Core i3-1215U - 15.60-inch FHD display - 8 GB RAM |  512 GB  SSD - Fingerprint reader and 720p HD camera 

ASUS Vivobook 16

- 15.6-inch Full HD display - AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - 16 GB RAM |  512 GB  SSD - Type-C, HDMI, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity

Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U

- Intel Core i3-1215U, 12Th Gen - Windows 11 Home - 8 GB RAM |  512 GB  SSD - MS Office Home and Student 2021 with lifetime validity

Dell Smartchoice Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen Laptop

Finding a high-performance laptop under Rs. 40,000 is possible with these options. Whether you need a reliable device for work, study, or entertainment, these laptops offer a balanced mix of power and affordability.

