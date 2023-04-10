Best laptops under 70000: Dell Inspiron 3511, HP Pavilion X360, ASUS Vivobook, more
You can end your search for a new laptop now! Just check out Dell Inspiron 3511, HP Pavilion X360, ASUS Vivobook and more- all laptops under Rs. 70000.
Dell Inspiron 3511: With a sleek and slim profile, the Dell Inspiron 3511 packs 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 chip and features a 15.6-inch FHD display.
Dell Inspiron 3511 is priced at Rs. 52490 on Amazon for 512GB storage variant.
HP Pavilion X360 is a 2-in-1 laptop that can be used as a tablet too. It features a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen display.
Powered by an Intel Core i3-1125G4 processor, HP Pavilion X360 laptop is priced at Rs. 52490 on Amazon.
ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor and gets a 15.6-inch FHD OLED display.
Running on Windows 11, the ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED is priced at Rs. 65990.
Dell Vostro 3425 is priced at Rs. 52499 which is powered by an AMD Ryzen R5-5625U processor, a 14-inch FHD anti-glare LED-backlit display, and an AMD Radeon graphics card.
Dell Latitude 3420: If you are looking for a budget-friendly laptop, then this makes an ideal option.
Priced at Rs. 31990, Dell Latitude 3420 is powered by the i3-1115G4 processor and features a 14-inch HD Anti-Glare LED Backlight display.