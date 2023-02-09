Best midrange smartphones you should be buying; iQOO Z6 lite, Samsung Galaxy M33, more (iQOO)
One of the most demanding smartphone segments, in terms of both features as well as price competitiveness is the midrange segment. And this is why companies offer some of the most versatile devices in this segment. But which one offers the best value? Take a look. (Pexels)
First on the list is the iQOO Z6 Lite. It features a 6.5-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset and a dual rear camera setup of 50MP and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it gets a 8MP camera. (iQOO)
The smartphone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with up to 18W charging support. The 6GB + 128GB variant is available for Rs. 15,999 on Amazon. (iQOO)
The Samsung Galaxy M33 is another strong contender in the segment. It comes with a 6.6-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, Exynos 1280 chipset and a quad rear camera setup of 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP. Front gets an 8MP camera. (HT Tech)
The smartphone is backed by a 6,000 mAh battery along with up to 25W charging speed. The 6GB + 128GB variant can be purchased for Rs. 17,999. (Samsung)
The Redmi Note 12 is a new entrant and offers some interesting features. You get a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset and a triple rear camera setup of 48MP + 8MP + 2MP. Front gets a 13MP selfie camera. (Redmi)
The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery along with up to 33W fast charging. The 6GB + 128GB variant can be bought for Rs. 19,999 on Amazon. (HT Tech)
The Oppo A78 is also another option to consider. It features a 6.5-inch LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate, Dimensity 700 chipset, a dual rear camera setup with 50MP + 2MP. The front has a 8MP selfie camera. (Oppo)
The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with up to 33W fast charging. The 6GB + 128GB variant can be bought for Rs. 18,990. (Oppo)
The last on the list is Samsung Galaxy F23. It features a 6.6-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 750G chipset and a triple rear camera setup of 50MP + 8MP + 2MP. On the front, it gets a 8MP camera. (Samsung)
It is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery along with up to 25W charging speed. The 6GB + 128GB variant can be purchased for Rs. 16,540. (Samsung)