Best Mobile Phones under 20000
Published Jan 30, 2025
Looking for a powerful 5G smartphone under Rs. 20,000 in India? These top 7 picks for 2025 offer impressive features like powerful processors, stunning displays, and advanced cameras.
- This device boasts an attractive design, a smooth AMOLED display. - Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Chipset - 5000mAh battery - 50MP+13MP rear camera and 32MP front camera
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
-Vivo T3 5G comes a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. - MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset - 5000mAh batter, 44W charger - 8GB RAM | 256GB Storage - 50MP+8MP rear and 16MP front camera
Vivo T3 5G
- This smartphone comes with several design customisation options. - MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G chipset - 6.7-inch AMOLED display - 8GB RAM | 128GB Storage
CMF Phone 1 5G
- Moto G series smartphone is known for its durable performance. - Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor - 50MP rear and 32MP front camera - 8GB RAM | 128 GB storage - 5000mAh battery
Moto G85 5G
- The device features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. - Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset - OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 - 50MP+2MP rear and 16MP front camera
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite
- 6.67-inch up to 120Hz AMOLED display - Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G Chipset - 5000mAh battery - Smart cooling system for gaming
realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G
