Best online courses for engineering students to land a high salary job
These online courses will enable engineering students to get the right skills to fit the needs of the current job market.
These are the best courses to find a job with a high salary.
In short, you will not have to start your career at the bottom of the hierarchy.
Java and Spring Framework - This course on Udemy is ideal for those who want to work with the Spring framework. It is a highly desirable field that pays well.
Autodesk CAD/CAM/CAE for Mechanical Engineering Specialization - This is available on Coursera and will give students a highly advanced insight into the topic.
Data Science for Construction, Architecture and Engineering - It is available on Edx and it introduces data science skills targeting applications in the design, construction, and operations of buildings.
Electricity & electronics - Robotics, learn by building - This Udemy course will allow you a first-hand experience into building robots.
Google Advanced Data Analytics Professional Certificate - It is available on Coursera and is perfect for those who want a job in data analytics and machine learning.
Cybersecurity Boot Camp - This Edx course will help those who want to build a career in one of the most in-demand global fields in the world, today.