Best Smartphones under 30000: Google Pixel 6a, Oppo Reno 8, Nothing Phone, more
Mid-range smartphones now have some interesting and value-for-money features. If you are looking for such a phone, then here are some best recommendations under Rs. 30000.
Google Pixel 6a: At Rs. 30999, it packs the new Tensor chip, 6.1-inches OLED display, and photography experience. You can get it for under Rs. 30000 with card offers on Flipkart.
Oppo Reno 8: Priced at Rs. 29999 on Flipkart, it brings the photography experience with its 50MP led triple camera setup, packs a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, and offers 80W charging support.
Vivo V25: Looking for a camera phone? Vivo V25, priced at Rs. 27999 is here with a 64MP triple camera setup and chameleon-like colour-changing design.
Realme 9 Pro Plus: It is one of the good choices for night photography in the mid-range, and is now available at Rs. 24999 instead of Rs. 27999.
iQOO Neo 6: It is more than just a gaming phone! Powered by Snapdragon 870 processor, it offers a great gaming experience as well as decent camera performance, priced at Rs. 29999.
PRO TIP - Nothing Phone (1): It is priced at Rs. 32999, but its first transparent back design featuring GLYMPH lights and stock Android-like experience makes it an interesting option to buy. Also if you check offers, you might get it under 30k.