Best smartphones under 50000: Google Pixel 6a, iPhone SE 3, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, more (Pixabay)
Buying a new smartphone needs a lot of research. You need to decide budget, check for the phones with the best features and more.
(Pixabay)
When you have a plethora of options to choose from, finding the right smartphone is a task.
(Pixabay)
If you have a budget of around Rs. 50000 and you are looking for a phone with a unique and beautiful design, good camera, battery, and other features, here are the phones you can consider buying. (Pixabay)
Google Pixel 6a: Available at a discount of 31 percent, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Google Pixel 6a is currently priced at Rs. 29999 on Flipkart. You can also buy the phone on exchange and get up to another Rs. 17500 off. (HT Tech)
Apple iPhone SE 3: The 64GB storage variant of iPhone SE 3 is available for Rs. 49900 on Apple Store. The phone gets a 4.7 inch LCD display and runs on A15 Bionic chipset. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone is available at a discount of 46 percent on Flipkart for Rs. 39999. It gets a 6.4 inch full HD display and triple rear camera setup. (Samsung)
Apple iPhone 11: The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone is available for Rs. 43999 on Flipkart at a discount of 10 percent. The phone runs on A13 Bionic Chipset and gets a 6.1 inch display. (Flipkart)
Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G: With a discount of 13 percent, the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G is available for Rs. 45999 on Flipkart. Powered by Mediatek Dimensity 8100, the phone gets a 6.7 inch AMOLED Display, 4500mAh battery, and more. (HT Tech)
Realme GT 2 Pro: Currently available at a discounted rate of Rs. 49999 on Flipkart, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Realme GT 2 Pro runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. (HT Tech)
Motorola Edge 30 Pro: The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Motorola Edge 30 Pro is available at a discounted rate of Rs. 34999 on Flipkart. The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and gets a 6.7 inch AMOLED display. (HT Tech)