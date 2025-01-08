Best smartphones under ₹30000 from Samsung, OnePlus and more

Published Jan 08, 2025
Photo Credit: Pexels

Looking for a budget-friendly smartphone with impressive features? Here are five top picks under ₹30,000 that offer great value and performance for everyday use.

Models like Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, and Vivo T3 Pro feature 50 kW charging for quick power-ups.

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G offers a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display and triple cameras, including a 50 MP main sensor, for impressive photography.

With an Exynos 1380 chipset, up to 8GB RAM, and a 5000mAh battery, the Galaxy A35 delivers solid performance and extended use time.

OnePlus Nord 4: The OnePlus Nord 4, priced at ₹27,999, features a 6.74-inch AMOLED screen and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 for fast processing.

It offers up to 12GB RAM, a 5500mAh battery with 100W fast charging, and dual rear cameras, including a 50MP primary sensor.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Motorola Edge 50 Fusion provides a 6.67-inch P-OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and dual rear cameras for excellent photo quality.

Powered by a 5000mAh battery, the Edge 50 Fusion ensures all-day use without constant recharging, offering great value for money.

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G: The Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 50 MP triple camera setup, and 90W fast charging for long-lasting performance.

