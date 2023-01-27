120Hz display phones under Rs. 20000
If you want your next budget phone to have a 120Hz refresh rate display for smooth scrolling and animations, these are some of the best options to buy.
Realme 10 Pro 5G launched at a price of Rs. 18999 recently, offering a 120Hz FHD+ IPS LCD display.
The phone also supports 5G with its Snapdragon 695 chip, has a 108MP main rear camera, and a fast 33W wired charging.
Poco X4 Pro 5G from 2022 starts at Rs. 16499 and offers a nicer 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display.
The phone also supports 5G with its Snapdragon 695 chip, a 5000mAh battery, and a 67W fast wired charging.
Redmi Note 12 5G launched at Rs. 17999 and offers a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display.
The phone supports 5G courtesy of its Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, a 5000mAh battery, and a 33W wired charging solution.
Moto G72 5G is the only 4G phone here with a 120Hz pOLED FHD+ display in this segment.
The phone uses the Helio G99 chipset, a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging, and a stock Android phone.
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is selling at a price of Rs. 16999, offering a 120Hz FHD+ IPS LCD display.
The phone comes with a 50MP led triple rear camera setup, a 5G-enabled Snapdragon 750G chip, and a 5000mAh battery.