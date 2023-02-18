Best smartphones with big screens: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Google Pixel 7 Pro to Xiaomi 12 Pro
If you are looking for a smartphone with a big screen then this list is for you. Check out the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Google Pixel 7 Pro to Xiaomi 12 Pro price and specs too. (Pixabay)
Most people nowadays prefer to watch web series and movies on their smartphone and for that they prefer the ones with big screens. Here is the list of smartphones with big screens. (Pixabay)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone features a massive 6.2-inch Cover display on the outside and an even larger 7.6-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the inside. (Samsung)
Not just display, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 also has other amazing features as it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and comes with an amazing triple camera system with a 50MP primary sensor. (Samsung)
Google Pixel 7 Pro is another smartphone best for binge-watching, the smartphone comes with a stunning 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display. (Amazon)
The Google Pixel 7 Pro is powered by the Tensor G2 chipset which promises faster Voice assistance: live translation, Google Assistant, and voice typing. (Amazon)
Xiaomi 12 Pro features a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. (mi.com)
The Xiaomi 12 Pro features an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, a feature which is also present on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. (mi.com)
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max comes featured with a new “Dynamic Island” notch on a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display to give the thrilling watching experience. (Apple)
Another smartphone with a big screen is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, it comes with the combined functions of the Samsung Galaxy S series and Note series of smartphones. (Samsung)
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a massive 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 3088x1440 pixels.
