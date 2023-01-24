Best smartwatches to buy if you have Rs. 50000 to spend
Got Rs. 50000 to spend on a smartwatch? We have got some amazing recommendations for you.
Apple Watch Series 8 starting at Rs. 45900 is easily the best watch to buy if you have got an iPhone. A beautiful display, a reliable watchOS 9 experience, good battery life, and an arsenal of health features – this has got everything.
Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen starting at Rs. 29900 is another great deal if you have Rs. 30000 to spend. Minus the Blood Oxygen saturation and ECG monitoring, and a modern design, this one has got everything. We recommend buying the 44mm version.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at Rs. 44999 is the best smartwatch for Android users. The Watch 5 Pro has great battery life of up to 3 days, a great display, and Body Mass Index monitoring. The rugged design makes it suited for outdoor activity.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 at Rs. 30999 is a good deal at a much lower price. You get a sleek design along with all the essential health tracking features.
Fossil Gen 6 at Rs. 24995 is the cheapest one here but looks the most exquisite. It runs on the latest Wear OS version and offers a plethora of smart features as well as fitness monitoring features.