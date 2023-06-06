Best snapshots from 2023 Milky Way Photographer Of The Year contest
The images were taken from Namibia, Australia to New Zealand. It features glaciers, volcanoes, mountains, beaches and more with the Milky Way shining above.
Photo Credit: Benjamin Barakat
The Bottle Tree Portal: Shot by Benjamin Barakat in Socotra, Yemen
Photo Credit: Gonzalo Javier Santile
Cafayate Star Factory: Shot by Gonzalo Javier Santile in Cafayate Salta, Argentina
Photo Credit: Pablo Ruiz García
The Cactus Valley: Shot by Pablo Ruiz García in Atacama, Chile
Photo Credit: Marcin Zając
Alien Forest: Shot by Marcin Zając in Mono Lake, California
Photo Credit: Roksolyana Hilevych
The Cathedral Light Show: Shot by Roksolyana Hilevych in Tenerife, Spain
Photo Credit: Mitsuhiro Okabe
The Scenery I Wanted To See: Shot by Mitsuhiro Okabe in Yamagashi Prefecture, Japan
Photo Credit: Brendan Larsen
Milky Way Rising Over Stony River & Mt Taranaki: Shot by Brendan Larsen in Taranaki, New Zealand
Photo Credit: Isabella Tabacchi
Lut Glow: Shot by Isabella Tabacchi in Lut Desert, Iran
Photo Credit: Gary Bhaztara
Gigi Hiu Shining In The Dark: Shot by Gary Bhaztara in Sumatra Island, Indonesia
Photo Credit: Burak Esenbey
A Sky Full Of Stars In Patagonia: Shot by Burak Esenbey in Torres del Paine, Chile
Photo Credit: Brandt Ryder
Wind River Nights: Shot by Brandt Ryder in Wind River, USA
Photo Credit: Peter Hoszang
Quiver Dreams: Shot by Peter Hoszang in Keetmanshoop, Namibia
Photo Credit: Alexander Forst
The Night Train: Shot by Alexander Forst in Graubünden, Switzerland
Photo Credit: Violeta Lazareva
Awakening Of Senses: Shot by Violeta Lazareva in Socotra, Yemen
Photo Credit: Jose Luis Cantabrana
Interstellar: Shot by Jose Luis Cantabrana Garcia in Pinnacles Desert, Australia