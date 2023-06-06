Best snapshots from 2023 Milky Way Photographer Of The Year contest

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 06, 2023
Photo Credit: Unsplash

The images were taken from Namibia, Australia to New Zealand. It features glaciers, volcanoes, mountains, beaches and more with the Milky Way shining above.

Photo Credit: Benjamin Barakat

The Bottle Tree Portal: Shot by Benjamin Barakat in Socotra, Yemen

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Javier Santile

Cafayate Star Factory: Shot by Gonzalo Javier Santile in Cafayate Salta, Argentina

Photo Credit: Pablo Ruiz García

The Cactus Valley: Shot by Pablo Ruiz García in Atacama, Chile

Photo Credit: Marcin Zając

Alien Forest: Shot by Marcin Zając in Mono Lake, California

Photo Credit: Roksolyana Hilevych

The Cathedral Light Show: Shot by Roksolyana Hilevych in Tenerife, Spain

Photo Credit: Mitsuhiro Okabe

The Scenery I Wanted To See: Shot by Mitsuhiro Okabe in Yamagashi Prefecture, Japan

Photo Credit: Brendan Larsen

Milky Way Rising Over Stony River & Mt Taranaki: Shot by Brendan Larsen in Taranaki, New Zealand

Photo Credit: Isabella Tabacchi

Lut Glow: Shot by Isabella Tabacchi in Lut Desert, Iran

Photo Credit: Gary Bhaztara

Gigi Hiu Shining In The Dark: Shot by Gary Bhaztara in Sumatra Island, Indonesia

Photo Credit: Burak Esenbey

A Sky Full Of Stars In Patagonia: Shot by Burak Esenbey in Torres del Paine, Chile

Photo Credit: Brandt Ryder

Wind River Nights: Shot by Brandt Ryder in Wind River, USA

Photo Credit: Peter Hoszang

Quiver Dreams: Shot by Peter Hoszang in Keetmanshoop, Namibia

Photo Credit: Alexander Forst

The Night Train: Shot by Alexander Forst in Graubünden, Switzerland

Photo Credit: Violeta Lazareva

Awakening Of Senses: Shot by Violeta Lazareva in Socotra, Yemen

Photo Credit: Jose Luis Cantabrana

Interstellar: Shot by Jose Luis Cantabrana Garcia in Pinnacles Desert, Australia

