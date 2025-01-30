Top picks from Samsung, Kodak, Vu and more
Best TVs to buy in 2025
Published Jan 30, 2025
Looking to upgrade your home entertainment? Discover the top 7 TVs in India that deliver stunning visuals, impressive audio, and a true cinematic experience.
- Great picture quality with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. - 40W Dolby Atmos speaker - QLED, HDR10+, Dolby Vision - Google TV, Google Assistant
Kodak 75-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV
- 50 Hz Refresh Rate - 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth - Crystal Display, HDR10+ - The TV's Purcolour technology enhances colour accuracy and the HDR10+ feature ensures dynamic contrast.
Samsung 55-inch Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
- This TV has 120Hz refresh rate and VRR support for smooth gaming. - 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth - 35W Dolby Atmos, ONKYO 2.1ch Subwoofer - QLED, HDR10+
TCL 139 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV
- Excellent picture and sound with the XR Cognitive Processor and Dolby Atmos. - 120Hz refresh rate - 30W Dolby Atmos, Acoustic Multi-Audio spekers - Google TV, Google Assistant, Alexa - Full Array LED, HDR10+
Sony Bravia 164 cm XR Series 4K Ultra HD TV
- Stunning picture quality with QLED and Dolby Vision. - Google TV with voice control - 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 - 24W Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital speaker
Hisense 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV
- 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming performance. - 124W Dolby Atmos, Subwoofer - QLED, HDR10+, Dolby Vision - 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Vu 55-inch Series 4K QLED TV
- Great for gaming with 120Hz refresh rate and VRR support. - 36W Dolby Atmos speaker - Google TV, Google Assistant - LED, HDR10 display
Acer 50-inch I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED TV
