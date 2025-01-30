 Top picks from Samsung, Kodak, Vu and more

Best TVs to buy in 2025 

Hindustan Times
Tech
Published Jan 30, 2025
Looking to upgrade your home entertainment? Discover the top 7 TVs in India that deliver stunning visuals, impressive audio, and a true cinematic experience. 

- Great picture quality with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. - 40W Dolby Atmos speaker - QLED, HDR10+, Dolby Vision - Google TV, Google Assistant

Kodak 75-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

-  50 Hz Refresh Rate - 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth - Crystal Display, HDR10+ - The TV's Purcolour technology enhances colour accuracy and the HDR10+ feature ensures dynamic contrast.

Samsung 55-inch Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

- This TV has 120Hz refresh rate and VRR support for smooth gaming. - 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth - 35W Dolby Atmos, ONKYO 2.1ch Subwoofer - QLED, HDR10+

TCL 139 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

- Excellent picture and sound with the XR Cognitive Processor and Dolby Atmos. - 120Hz refresh rate - 30W Dolby Atmos, Acoustic Multi-Audio spekers - Google TV, Google Assistant, Alexa -  Full Array LED, HDR10+

Sony Bravia 164 cm XR Series 4K Ultra HD TV

- Stunning picture quality with QLED and Dolby Vision. - Google TV with voice control - 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 - 24W Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital speaker

Hisense 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

- 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming performance. - 124W Dolby Atmos, Subwoofer - QLED, HDR10+, Dolby Vision - 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

Vu 55-inch Series 4K QLED TV

- Great for gaming with 120Hz refresh rate and VRR support. - 36W Dolby Atmos speaker - Google TV, Google Assistant - LED, HDR10 display

Acer 50-inch I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED TV

