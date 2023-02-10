Bestselling Premium Smartphones: iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23, more
Buy here
Even after a year, the iPhone 13 emerges as one of the best-selling smartphones in the Q4 of 2022 India. The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 is available on Flipkart at a discount of 11 percent. (HT Tech)
The price of the iPhone 13 has dropped from Rs. 69900 to Rs. 61999. In order to reduce the cost of the phone further, you can also avail exchange and bank offers. (Unsplash)
Buy here
Apart from this, there are several other premium smartphones with amazing features. One of these is the Google Pixel 7 Pro. (Unsplash)
It offers amazing camera performance with its triple rear camera set-up of 50MP + 48MP + 12MP and a selfie camera of 10.8MP. Powered by Google Tensor G2 chipset, the phone is available on Amazon at a discount of 16 percent for Rs. 71490. (HT Tech)
Launched on February 1, pre-bookings have been massive for the entire S23 series, according to Samsung.
The S23 offers amazing camera specs-triple camera setup consisiting of 50MP + 10MP + 12MP. The chipset is the latest and fastest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
iPhone 14 Pro Max: It boasts the latest A16 Bionic chipset, a 48MP main camera, a dynamic island, and many other attractive features. (HT Tech)
Currently, it is available for Rs. 132999 with a Rs. 6901 off on Flipkart. Moreover, Rs. 3000 off on HDFC and up to Rs. 20000 off via exchange will help you get it for a lower price.
Check here
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G: The smartphone features a 50MP Sony IMX707 sensor and is paired with a 50MP telephoto and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. (HT Tech)
Click here
The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the phone is available at a discount of 30 percent on Amazon for Rs. 55999. While on the exchange, you can get up to Rs. 24050 off. (HT Tech)