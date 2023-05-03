BEWARE of AI! 10 things Godfather of AI warned us about this scary tech
In a complete U-turn that has raised many an eyebrow and caused the scare quotient on the subject of AI to skyrocket, the man they call the 'Godfather of Artificial Intelligence', has started hitting out against what he has worked so hard for. Here are 10 scary things Geoffrey Hinton said about AI:
Even though he created the technology for AI systems, Geoffrey Hinton, told The New York Times that AI is "dangerous". More than that he said that advancements made in the AI field posed "profound risks to society and humanity".
"Look at how it was five years ago and how it is now." He added, "Take the difference and propagate it forwards. That's scary."
AI tech is moving too fast to be controlled. And what was driving it at this furious pace was the competition between tech giants, Hinton averred.
These new AI technologies are being run at dangerous speeds and they are putting jobs of people at risk. AI "takes away the drudge work" but it "might take away more than that", he warned.
It is even spreading misinformation at a furious pace. He said that an average person will "not be able to know what is true anymore."
Shockingly, he doesn't believe that its misuse is preventable. "It is hard to see how you can prevent the bad actors from using it for bad things," he told the NYT.
Hinton said that AI was surpassing human intelligence because of the amount of data it was being able to analyze.
Hinton said that scientists should not "scale this up more until they have understood whether they can control it."
To BBC, Hinton said, “Right now, they’re not more intelligent than us, as far as I can tell. But I think they soon may be.”
He told BBC, "What we're seeing is things like GPT-4 eclipses a person in the amount of general knowledge it has. And given the rate of progress, we expect things to get better quite fast. So we need to worry about that."
Not just Hinton, others, like Tesla chief Elon Musk have called for a pause in the development of AI systems to buy time and make it safer. Intellectual Noam Chomsky too has warned about its insidious spread.