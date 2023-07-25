Beware of jaundice disease! Here are 4 foods and 4 apps that will help
If you or anyone in your family is suffering from the jaundice disease, then check out these top 4 recommended foods and 4 nutrition apps that will help.
Jaundice is a disease which occurs due to high levels of bilirubin, a yellow-orange bile pigment. It turns your skin or eyes yellow as a symptom. This problem is mostly caused due to the liver or pancreas.
The symptom of jaundice includes flu, fever, change in skin colour, chills, etc. Tap to know the food you should eat if you are suffering from this disease.
Sweet Potato:
Due to its high fibre and digestive capabilities, sweet potato is a must-have food when you are suffering from jaundice.
Nuts:
Nuts are helpful to regain your strength from jaundice. Vitamin E and healthy fats will help you fight jaundice.
Pumpkin:
Doctors and experts strongly advise eating pumpkin in any form, whether it be solid or liquid, as it functions as a natural liver cleanser.
Spinach:
This food acts as a recovery agent after Jaundice. Its iron, folate, and potassium help patients recover quickly. Now, check the apps that can help you recover quicker.
Nutrients app:
With the help of this app, you can easily track your dietary consumption through a food journal function and access a wide variety of nutritional information about food.
Lifesum app:
It keeps track of your weight and suggests healthy food with recipes. You can also log your daily intake and keep track of your calories.
Ate Food Journal app:
This app helps you can learn more about your eating habits and how they affect your overall well-being.
Shopwell app:
With the Shopwell app, you can customize your fitness objectives, dietary choices, and food sensitivities, and you can carry out healthy grocery shopping.