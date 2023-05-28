Beware! Stalkers targetting women with AirTags! Know how AirTag works and how to stop it
AirTag is a very small button shaped tracking device mainly used to find lost luggage, keys, bags and other valuable stuff. You just attach the device to whichever thing you fear losing, or just put it in your bag, and it will communicate its location via your iPhone or other devices.
Sadly, it has become a tool to track people, especially women, without their knowledge. In effect, it is increasingly being used against women by stalkers as is clear from the rising number of complaints.
How it works: The AirTag sends a secure Bluetooth signal that can be detected by nearby devices, like your iPhone, in the Find My network.
Thereafter, you can go to the Find My app and see it on a map. The AirTag is very efficient, so thereʼs no need to worry about battery life or data usage.
How stalkers misuse it: The stalker generally approaches the victims and tries to put the device in their bags, cars and other personal items. Since it is so small, it usually remains hidden.
In fact, a huge number of cases of people spying on their former partners have emerged when they gift clothes and other personal items with the AirTag sewn into them. This approach is also used to track children.
In fact, there are cases of utility men installing this tracking device in their victim's home when they come for repairs.
All the stalker has to do is use his mobile phone to track the victim's location at all times.
Needless to say, it can be terrifying for victims who find out that they are being stalked.
The spying device is sometimes found when victims receive a message or notification on their phones saying that an unknown device is on their person.
How to find an unauthorised AirTag: You can do this. If you need to see a list of all AirTag and Find My Network accessories about which you have been notified, launch the Find My app on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.
Tap Items. Scroll to the bottom and tap Items Detected With You. Items that have recently triggered an unwanted tracking alert will be listed.