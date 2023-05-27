Beware! This virus hacks into Android phones; govt issues alert

Published May 27, 2023
Photo Credit: Unsplash

A new virus has emerged that affects Android smartphones. It has prompted a high-risk warning from the Indian government.

Photo Credit: Pexels

If you are using an Android smartphone, then know that you are at a high risk of being hacked by this new virus, reveals Indian govt!

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has warned against a malware called 'Daam'.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The virus is capable of "bypassing anti-virus programs and deploying ransomware on the targeted devices," the government said in the advisory.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Once the virus has bypassed the security checks on an Android phone, the Daam virus can steal crucial information on your phone.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Daam virus can hack your call records, contacts, and camera, CERT-in said in an advisory. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

Not just that, the virus can also modify the passwords of the device, take screenshots, and download or upload files. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

What should you do? Android users are advised to not visit un-trusted websites or click on un-trusted links.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Keep your anti-virus updated to avoid any threat from the virus. 

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The advisory also advised to be cautious towards shortened URLs such as 'bitly' and 'tinyurl' hyperlinks. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

Also, do not click on links sent by strangers promising all kinds of gifts and prizes. 

