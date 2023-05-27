Beware! This virus hacks into Android phones; govt issues alert
A new virus has emerged that affects Android smartphones. It has prompted a high-risk warning from the Indian government.
If you are using an Android smartphone, then know that you are at a high risk of being hacked by this new virus, reveals Indian govt!
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has warned against a malware called 'Daam'.
The virus is capable of "bypassing anti-virus programs and deploying ransomware on the targeted devices," the government said in the advisory.
Once the virus has bypassed the security checks on an Android phone, the Daam virus can steal crucial information on your phone.
Daam virus can hack your call records, contacts, and camera, CERT-in said in an advisory.
Not just that, the virus can also modify the passwords of the device, take screenshots, and download or upload files.
What should you do? Android users are advised to not visit un-trusted websites or click on un-trusted links.
Keep your anti-virus updated to avoid any threat from the virus.
The advisory also advised to be cautious towards shortened URLs such as 'bitly' and 'tinyurl' hyperlinks.
Also, do not click on links sent by strangers promising all kinds of gifts and prizes.