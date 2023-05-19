BGMI ban: Controversial game app may make comeback in India
The popular Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) game may make a comeback soon, according to a leak.
India had slapped a ban on BGMI because of data security concerns in July, 2022 .
Now, The Indian government may lift the ban on BGMI and it may happen soon.
The multi-player battle royale game's fans have been waiting for a long time now for the return of the game.
News18 reports that BGMI ban is set to be lifted soon.
As a result of the ban, BGMI app is not available on Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.
However, before fans get too excited, there is a catch.
Click here
BGMI ban will be lifted for a temporary period of only three months. It will be closely monitored during this time.