BGMI ban: Controversial game app may make comeback in India

Published May 19, 2023

The popular Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) game may make a comeback soon, according to a leak.

India had slapped a ban on BGMI because of data security concerns in July, 2022 .

Now, The Indian government may lift the ban on BGMI and it may happen soon.

The multi-player battle royale game's fans have been waiting for a long time now for the return of the game.

News18 reports that BGMI ban is set to be lifted soon.

As a result of the ban, BGMI app is not available on Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

However, before fans get too excited, there is a catch.

BGMI ban will be lifted for a temporary period of only three months. It will be closely monitored during this time. 

