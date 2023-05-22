BGMI coming back from the dead! Launch date?
BGMI ban slapped on the game by India is set to be lifted allowing millions of players to start playing again. The company is over the moon!
“We are excited to announce that BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will be available for download soon and we cannot wait to welcome you back to our platform," said Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, Krafton India.
“At KRAFTON, Inc, to achieve our mission, we aim to augment technology developments in India by collaborating with local developers and promoting the use of cutting-edge technologies,” he added
BGMI had surpassed 100 million cumulative users shortly after a year of its launch.
"We strongly encourage our users to prioritize their well-being and follow responsible gaming practices," said Vibhor Kukreti, Head Government Affairs, KRAFTON, Inc.
We want to thank all our fans for their unwavering support, and we want them to know that we are fully committed to bringing BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA back to them soon,” he added.
However, in a big disappointment to players, the company has not revealed the BGMI launch date yet.
KRAFTON is responsible for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), Road To Valor: Empires, NEW STATE MOBILE, The Callisto Protocol, Moonbreaker, TERA, and ELYON.