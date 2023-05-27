BGMI download date: Good news! You can download Battlegrounds Mobile India from today, May 27
BGMI download date has been reveled today. Preloading for BGMI is now available for Android users.
Android users can start playing BGMI from May 29th.
KRAFTON has implemented a staggered release to manage downloads, and ensure uninterrupted gameplay for all players.
New BGMI map and exciting in-game events have been introduced. Now players can showcase their skills on the battlegrounds.
KRAFTON launches 'India Ki Heartbeat' campaign to celebrate gamers' emotional connection with BGMI.
Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of KRAFTON, expresses excitement for the BGMI launch and thanks authorities and users for continuous support.
KRAFTON aims to enhance the gaming experience for the Indian community. Looks forward to welcoming players on the battlegrounds, company said in a statement.
