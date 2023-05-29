BGMI download date is here for iPhones! Start playing today; check timing first
Photo Credit: BGMI
Great news for iOS users! After a 10-month ban, BGMI is back on the Google Play Store and App Store, ready to thrill gamers once again.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
BGMI is now fully available in India. It means that today, on May 29, you can start playing the BGMI game on your iPhones too.
Photo Credit: BGMI
Krafton CEO Changhan Kim confirmed that BGMI has been completely unbanned in India and is now available for download from Google Play Store and App store.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Whether you're a seasoned player or new to BGMI, set your timer as the BGMI servers will go live at 10:00 AM today.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The asteroid is almost 87 feet wide, travelling at almost 20977 kilometers per hour while making its closest approach at 4.4 million kilometers.
Photo Credit: Screenshot
KRAFTON has released a new update for BGMI. If you haven't updated BGMI yet, simply go to the Play Store or App store and update it as soon as possible. Get ready to join the battle!
Photo Credit: BGMI
Click here
Don't miss out on the opportunity to download and immerse yourself in the world of BGMI. Get ready to showcase your skills, strategise, and dominate the battlegrounds starting from today.