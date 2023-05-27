BGMI download for iPhone users: not today, this is when you can download and play the game
After a 10-month ban, BGMI is back on the Google Play Store. It will be back soon on App Store too. In effect, it is almost ready to thrill gamers once again.
While Android users can do so from today, there is some good news for iOS users too! Starting from May 29, they can finally download and play BGMI. The wait is almost over!
However, the in-game announcement reveals that the existing android users only can now preload BGMI from the Google Play Store.
Krafton has confirmed that BGMI will be available for download on May 29 for Apple iOS. So, get ready to join the battle!
Whether you're a seasoned player or new to BGMI, mark your calendars for May 29 when the game becomes playable for all users. Prepare for an adrenaline-pumping experience!
Click here
Don't miss out on the opportunity to download and immerse yourself in the world of BGMI. Get ready to showcase your skills, strategise, and dominate the battlegrounds starting May 29!