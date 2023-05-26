BGMI system requirements for iOS and Android; know if your phone is eligible
BGMI is finally coming back to India! Will it be compatible with your iPhone or Android phone? Find out the system requirements.
The popular battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is making its return after a 10-month ban imposed by the government in July 2022.
BGMI will now be reintroduced, albeit with certain modifications.
The game will be made available for an initial period of three months, during which it will be closely monitored by government authorities.
BGMI will undergo certain adjustments, or limitations. These include time restriction and altering of the colour of blood within the game.
If you want to enjoy BGMI on your smartphone soon, then know the minimum system requirements.
As per BGMI, the minimum requirement for Android smartphone users is Android 4.3 or Higher version along with Adreno (TM) 306 or higher with a minimum of 1.5 GB of RAM.
For iPhone users, it should be iOS 9.0 or later with a minimum of 2GB RAM.
That means iPhone users such as iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone X and others, which have iOS 9 or later versions are expected to work without a glitch.
It is important to mention that the minimum system requirements were established by the developers during the game's initial launch. However, with the arrival of BGMI 2.6, these requirements might undergo updates and revisions.