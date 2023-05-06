BIG bargain! Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price falls to 63649 from 131999
An impressive discount has been announced by Amazon for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, allowing you to make considerable savings on this premium smartphone. Check out the deal here.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED 2X Display, an S Pen, and the phone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.
For shutterbugs, it packs a 108MP wide-angle camera, dual 10MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-Wide, and Space Zoom lens with 3x and 10x Dual Optical Zoom to capture detailed images.
If are looking for a premium feature-packed smartphone with top-notch performance and photography experience, then this deal is for you.
On Amazon, its full price, without any discount, is Rs. 131999.
However, during the Amazon sale, you can find it priced at Rs. 97999.
Moreover, you can get an additional flat Rs. 5000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards.
The deal doesn't end here! You can also find a whopping Rs. 29350 off while exchanging an old smartphone.
However, it will be subject to fulfilling the conditions of the trade-in deal on selective models only. Therefore, it's essential to check the price before placing the order.
Nevertheless, you can still grab the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at just Rs. 63649, including the price cut and exchange deal.