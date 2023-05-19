Big BGMI news! Battlegrounds Mobile India to be available soon
It is now official - the popular battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will be making a comeback in India soon. It was rumoured that BGMI unban was in the works.
The game was banned by the government in July 2022, but ten months later, the ban has been lifted, according to a statement by Krafton.
However, there is a big catch — the game will be available for three months period initially and under this period it will be monitored by government officials for any wrongdoing.
The game will also have to make adjustments by adding a time limit and changing the color of blood in the game.
Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton India, said, “We are excited to announce that BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will be available for download soon and we cannot wait to welcome you back to our platform”.
There has been no announcement regarding the date on which the game will be available on App Store and Play Store, although the company has said that it will be ready to play soon.