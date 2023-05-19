BIG change in iPhone 16 Pro Max production! Apple set to do a FIRST
Photo Credit: AFP
For the first time, Apple is planning to change the supplier from Foxconn to another company exclusively for iPhone 16 Pro Max. Here’s why.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
iPhone 16 series is set to launch in 2024.
Photo Credit: AP
For many years, Foxconn has been Apple's main assembler, but with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple is set to do first!
Photo Credit: HT Tech
For the high-end model of the iPhone 16 series, Apple is planning to give the exclusive contract to Luxshare, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Product Page
Despite being the main supplier for many years, Foxconn has faced some challenges in recent years.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
This big change in the production of the iPhone 16 Pro Max is happening due to several reasons.
Photo Credit: Usplash
First, Luxshare is showing its key role in Apple's production capabilities in the last couple of years.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Second, Luxshare has also opened new factories in two main countries -- India and China to meet the demands of Apple.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Apart from this, another reason to give the contract to Luxshare is possibly to diversify its supply chain.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
As per a report by GizChina, Apple is giving the contract to Luxshare for iPhone 16 Pro Max to also reduce costs.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Click here
This will help Apple to keep the iPhone 16 Pro Max price competitive.