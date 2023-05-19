BIG change in iPhone 16 Pro Max production! Apple set to do a FIRST

Published May 19, 2023
For the first time, Apple is planning to change the supplier from Foxconn to another company exclusively for iPhone 16 Pro Max. Here’s why. 

iPhone 16 series is set to launch in 2024. 

For many years, Foxconn has been Apple's main assembler, but with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple is set to do first!

For the high-end model of the iPhone 16 series, Apple is planning to give the exclusive contract to Luxshare, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed.

Despite being the main supplier for many years, Foxconn has faced some challenges in recent years.

This big change in the production of the iPhone 16 Pro Max is happening due to several reasons. 

First, Luxshare is showing its key role in Apple's production capabilities in the last couple of years. 

Second, Luxshare has also opened new factories in two main countries -- India and China to meet the demands of Apple.

Apart from this, another reason to give the contract to Luxshare is possibly to diversify its supply chain. 

As per a report by GizChina, Apple is giving the contract to Luxshare for iPhone 16 Pro Max to also reduce costs.

This will help Apple to keep the iPhone 16 Pro Max price competitive. 

