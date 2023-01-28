Big discount! iPhone 14 gets big price cut on Flipkart; get it just for 45599 against 79900 (Reuters)
Apple iPhone 14 can be yours by paying a lot less than its original or market price. Know how. (HT Tech)
Click here to buy
The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 14 worth Rs. 79900 can be grabbed at a reduced price of Rs. 45599 on Flipkart. (Reuters)
Flipkart is offering a huge discount and other offers on the iPhone 14. (Reuters)
Flipkart is offering a whopping discount of 16 percent on the 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 14. (Bloomberg)
With the help of the discount, the phone worth Rs. 79900 is now listed on the ecommerce platform at a reduced cost of Rs. 66999. (Reuters)
With the help of the discount, the phone worth Rs. 79900 is now listed on the ecommerce platform at a reduced cost of Rs. 66999. (Bloomberg)
Flipkart is also offering exchange and bank offers on the iPhone 14. (Reuters)
If you have an old smartphone in a good working condition you can exchange it to get further reduction in the cost of the phone. (Bloomberg)
On opting for the exchange offer, you will be able to reduce the cost of iPhone 14 further by up to Rs. 21400. (Bloomberg)
If you avail the phone on discount and get maximum off on exchange, then the price of the iPhone 14 can be reduced to Rs. 45599. (Bloomberg)
Click here
Flipkart is also offering one bank offer on the iPhone 14 that is 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. (Bloomberg)