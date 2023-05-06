Big discount! Samsung Galaxy S22 price falls from 85999 to 36849
Samsung Galaxy S22 price has plunged to just Rs. 36849 from 85999. This is a discount of 28000.
Amazon has rolled out a massive Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut that slashes its rate from Rs. 85999 to just Rs. 36849, including exchange offers.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 8GB + 128GB variant is listed on Amazon at a price of Rs. 85999.
Under this Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut deal, you get a flat 33 percent discount.
This is a huge discount - you can save Rs. 28000 on the Samsung smartphone. After the discount, you are only required to pay Rs. 57999.
This part of the deal can be claimed without any exchange deals, or bank offers.
If you want to pay even less, you can reduce another significant part of the price with the inclusion of the exchange offer-the trade-in deal.
Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 21150 on the smartphone. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this.
Not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. Your phone should be of a good brand and working condition to be able to secure maximum value.
However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange.
If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy S22 home for just Rs. 36849. This way you are saving a whopping Rs. 49150.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 is a camera-heavy smartphone that packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.