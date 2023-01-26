Big Price Cut! Get Samsung Galaxy M53 5G for a shocking 7949
If you've been searching the market for a new smartphone, but at a very low price then Amazon is all set to grant your wish. (Samsung)
You can Grab Samsung Galaxy M53 for Rs. 7949 against its original price of Rs.34999 through a trade-in deal this way. (Amazon)
The 5G smartphone, which is priced at Rs. 34999 can be yours for just Rs. 7949, if you take advantage of the discount and exchange offer. (Samsung)
The retail price of the 8GB + 128GB variant smartphone is Rs. 34999. (Ht Tech)
Amazon is offering an initial flat discount of 26 percent on Samsung Galaxy M53 5G which decreases the price of the smartphone to Rs.25999. But wait, there is more! (Ht Tech)
Amazon has also rolled out an exchange offer on the smartphone where you can get up to Rs. 18050 depending on the device that you trade-in. (Ht Tech)
The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need a handset from a good brand and it should be in a great condition. (Samsung)
If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take home the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G for just Rs. 7949. (Amazon)
You can avail bank offers too. Get 10 percent discount up to Rs. 1250 on Kotak Mahindra Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, up to Rs. 1000 on Kotak Mahindra Bank Credit Card transactions and more. (Ht tech)
The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G comes with a 108MP Quad Camera Setup, comes with exciting features like Single Take, Object Eraser, and Photo Remaster. (Samsung)
This premium smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset paired with 16GB RAM and features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display with 120 Hz Refresh Rate. (Samsung)